ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks battled back from a day in negative territory to end Friday with another small gain, bucking a trend across most of Asia and Wall Street thanks to late bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.05 percent, or 13.20 points, to 24,965.55.

Hong Kong shares up at open

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.91 percent, or 32.49 points, to 3,522.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.32 percent, or 32.04 points, to 2,387.65.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

Oil drops as investors scoop up profits after US inventory build

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Read more stories