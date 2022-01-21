ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

PARIS: French rail giant Alstom announced Friday it plans to hire 7,500 people worldwide this year to meet rising demand and record orders totalling 77.8 billion euros at the end of last year.

The firm hopes to hire 6,000 engineers and managers as well as 1,500 workers and technicians, according to the firm that has 72,000 salaried staff around the world.

"These hires are aimed at projects involving rolling stock, signals, and services," Alstom said in a statement.

"The company doubled in size a year ago (with the purchase of the Canadian Bombardier Transport), we are present in 70 countries and our order sheet is quite big," the group's director of human resources, Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas, told AFP.

EU blocks mega-merger of South Korean shipbuilders

"So we have needs everywhere in the world to implement contracts," she added.

Alstom announced earlier this month a 1.8-billion-euro ($2-billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway.

The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains worth 380 million euros, Alstom said.

The firm said it seeks to recruit 3,900 people in Europe, 1,700 in the Asia-Pacific region, 1,500 in North and South America, and 400 in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Norway Alstom French rail giant Norske Tog

Comments

1000 characters

French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

Oil drops as investors scoop up profits after US inventory build

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Read more stories