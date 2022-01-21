Indian shares set for worst week since November, Reliance results in focus

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened sharply lower on Friday and were headed for their worst week since late-November, weighed down by technology and banking stocks, while investors awaited results from a slew of companies including heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.16% at 17,551.2 by 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.18% to 58,7641.7, their lowest levels since early-January.

The indexes are on track for weekly losses of around 4% each.

Indian shares tumble on declines in tech firms, Bajaj Finserv

The Nifty IT index plunged 2% as IT major Infosys slid 2.5% to its lowest since mid-December, while the Nifty Bank index dropped 1.7%.

Meanwhile, Shoppers Stop jumped 17.6% to its highest since July 2019 after the department store chain swung to a profit in the third quarter.

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance slipped ahead of their earnings reports.