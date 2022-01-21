Brent oil may fall more into $83.04 to $84.67 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall more into a range of $83.04 to $84.67 per barrel, as an uptrend from $69.28 has reversed.

The trend has been driven by a wave (c). A study on the previous two waves shows that about 62% of the wave (a) was reversed by the wave (b).

When this ratio is applied to the current drop, a bearish target of $77 is worked out. At least, oil may retrace into a range of $79.39 to $81.78.

Brent oil may fall into $85.68-$86.49 range

The multiple bearish divergences on the hourly MACD strongly suggests a deep drop.

Resistance is at $86.94, a break above could lead to a gain into the $87.30-$88.31 range.

On the daily chart, the drop could be developing towards the lower channel line support around $81.57.

The rise from the Dec. 20, 2021 low of $69.28 has over-extended. It is expected to be deeply reversed by a sharp fall.

