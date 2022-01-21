ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.64%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.57%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
SNGP 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.3%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.05 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.74%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.59 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WAVES 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.65%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By 20.9 (0.46%)
BR30 17,711 Increased By 141.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,983 Increased By 157.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,726 Increased By 59.8 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Japan prices rise for fourth month

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's core consumer prices edged up year-on-year in December for the fourth month running, buoyed partly by higher energy prices, government data showed Friday.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel costs, was up 0.5 percent in December, following similar rises from September to November.

The advance follows 18 months of declines or stagnation during the depths of the pandemic, but fell slightly short of economist expectations for a 0.6 percent rise.

And excluding fuel costs, prices were down 0.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the figures from the internal affairs ministry.

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; Toyota, Sony decline

For the whole of 2021, consumer prices were down 0.2 percent.

While many countries are battling higher inflation, Tokyo is still struggling to even approach the long-held two percent target, seen as key to turbo-charging the world's third-largest economy.

This week, Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast, citing a rise in commodity prices and the resulting impact on consumer prices.

It also declared the risks to prices "generally balanced," compared to its previous assessment that they were "skewed to the downside."

"It's clear that price pressures in Japan remain much weaker than elsewhere," Capital Economics' senior Japan economist Marcel Thieliant said in a note.

"We expect underlying inflation to peak at around 1 percent towards the end of this year."

Consumer Price Index Japan prices rise

Japan prices rise for fourth month

