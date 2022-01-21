ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.59%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.12%)
GGL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.52%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.72%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.48%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.03 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (9.66%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.15%)
UNITY 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
WAVES 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.99%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.21%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By 21.2 (0.46%)
BR30 17,709 Increased By 140.2 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,985 Increased By 159.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,727 Increased By 61 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Trading halted in Peloton after production pause report

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Peloton's shares tumbled before trading was halted Thursday, after a report that the fitness firm planned to suspend production of bikes and treadmills due to falling consumer demand.

Volatile trading struck the company's shares following a CNBC report, which cited internal documents and said Peloton would pause the making of its Bike product for two months.

The firm had already halted its more expensive Bike+ in December, and will do so until June, while treadmill production is to stop for six weeks from next month, the report said.

Growth bargains, upbeat earnings take Wall Street higher

Trading in the stock was interrupted four times on New York's Nasdaq, the last time around 1810 GMT, when the share lost more than 20 percent to about $25.

When trading resumed, shares were down 15 percent.

Peloton did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the CNBC report.

But it did release a statement with a glimpse at its quarterly earnings, which are due to be released in their entirety on February 8.

It said 2.77 million connected fitness subscriptions had been cancelled, compared to the 2.8 million to 2.85 million it had been expecting.

"As we discussed last quarter, we are taking significant corrective actions to improve our profitability outlook and optimize our costs across the company," said John Foley, co-founder and CEO of Peloton.

The firm has been struggling to cope with waning demand after experiencing considerable growth during the pandemic.

Peloton shares have been under pressure since early November, when the company cut its forecast as more consumers return to gyms amid the reopening economy.

It also went on the counterattack last month after a plot twist in the "Sex and the City" reboot helped send its shares into a skid -- bringing a key character on the show back to life in a parody ad.

Peloton's shares Bike product

Comments

1000 characters

Trading halted in Peloton after production pause report

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories