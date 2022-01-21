ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.59%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.12%)
GGL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.52%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.72%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.48%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.03 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (9.66%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.15%)
UNITY 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
WAVES 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.99%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.21%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By 21.2 (0.46%)
BR30 17,709 Increased By 140.2 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,985 Increased By 159.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,727 Increased By 61 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Reuters Updated 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37% from 3.9%, the minister for planning and development said on Thursday. “The growth in 2020-21 was 5.37%,” minister Asad Umar said in a tweet, adding that the National Accounts Committee (NAC), a government body that reviews the economic indicators, had approved the revised estimate of GDP growth.

This is the second time the GDP rate for 2020-21 has been revised, from an initial 2.3% set in the 2020 annual budget then later to 3.9%. The country’s statistics bureau also shifted its economy’s baseline, which pushed the figure up further to 5.57%, a statement from the planning ministry said.

Pakistan's economic woes put PM Imran's future in doubt

With the new 2015-16 baseline, it said, Pakistani total GDP has reached at $346.76 billion with a per capita income of $1,666. The Pakistani economy recovered between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, its fiscal year.

The South Asian nation’s GDP contracted in the previous fiscal year due to the global impact of COVID-19 shutdowns. For 2021-22, the country has set a target of 4.8%, but policymakers are hopeful growth will cross 5%. Umar said the revised number showed the second-highest growth in the last 14 years. The higher growth was mainly due to strong industrial growth between April and June, he said.

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

With inflation at 12.3%, surging food and energy prices have put Prime Minister Imran Khan under increasing pressure from the middle classes, his main base of support.

His government presented a mid-year budget earlier this month to end tax exemptions on a variety of sectors to raise $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year under IMF conditions. The IMF has made further budgetary tightening a condition for the revival of a stalled $6 billion funding programme before the next tranche could be approved in a board review set for Jan 28.

budget COVID19 GDP growth GDP rate Omicron economic growth rate for 2020 21 National Accounts Committee (NAC) Fedral minister Asad Umar

Comments

1000 characters

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories