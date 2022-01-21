ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
Nawab Aslam Raisani joins JUI-F

Abdul Rasheed Azad 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani, while accepting the invitation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to join the JUI. The development came here on Thursday, when Raisani met the JUI chief.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the prevailing as well as upcoming political scenarios at the federal as well as at the provincial levels. The meeting, besides others was also attended by the Opposition Leader in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly, Akram Durrani, the Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly, Maulana Abdul Wasah, and MNA Kamalud Din.

It was decided in the meeting that Raisani within the next few days will arrange a public gathering in Quetta where he along with other provincial political leaders including three ex-provincial ministers and several other political bigwigs would join the JUI.

Raisani has said that the JUI has become a major political force present across Balochistan and will form the next provincial government. Keeping an eye on the recent development, political observers believe that in the next general elections, the Jamiat will emerge as a big political force in Balochistan.

