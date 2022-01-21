ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Q4FY21: Nepra allows Discos to cut tariffs by Re0.99/unit

Mushtaq Ghumman 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed Discos to slash tariffs by Rs 0.99 per unit for 4th quarter (April-June) of FY 2020-21 under the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) formula.

Nepra held public hearing on November 11, 2021, which was attended by XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, and other stakeholders including general public and media.

Based on the information submitted by CPPA-G, adjustment requests filed by Discos and keeping in view the amount of quarterly adjustment for the 4th Quarter of FY 2020-21, it has been worked out as negative Rs.22.479 billion on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, Use of System Charges (UoSC), Market Operator Fee (MOF) and FCA impact on T&D losses.

According to the determination section 31(4) of the NEPRA Act, 1997 gives powers to the Authority to determine a uniform tariff, and further prescribes the manner, methodology and principles to be applied while determining the same. The Authority accordingly has determined the impact of 4th quarterly adjustment on uniform basis, which shall be reflected in the monthly bills of consumers of all Discos, and any excess/less adjustment would be settled between Discos at CPPA-G level.

The Authority has determined a negative uniform rate of Rs.0.9908/kWh, for the allowed negative amount of quarterly adjustments of Rs.22.479 billion pertaining to the 4th quarter of the FY 2020-21, across each category of consumers of Discos (except lifeline and protected category consumers), based on notified projected sales, after excluding therefrom the sales to life line and protected category consumers, to be recovered in three months, to be effective from February 1, 2022.

The Authority states that although the proposed quarterly adjustments are formula based and as per the already prescribed mechanism but the impact of any such adjustments has to be made part of the consumer end tariff, hence, it decided to conduct a hearing on the issue to provide an opportunity of hearing to all the concerned and meet the ends of natural justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra DISCOS energy tariffs Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Q4FY21: Nepra allows Discos to cut tariffs by Re0.99/unit

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

2020 Delhi riots: Court jails man in first conviction

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories