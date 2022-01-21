CM launches ‘free mask’ campaign at his office

LAHORE: Inaugurating the free mask campaign at his office on Thursday, to save the citizens from coronavirus, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that every citizen would be provided washable corona masks.

The CM gave away masks to Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary and IG Police for distribution among the staff. SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretary Information, Lahore commissioner and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said special masks would be effective in safety from smog and coronavirus. Every citizen would have to ensure wearing facemasks; he said and added that a free mask distribution campaign has been started in selected areas of Lahore in the first phase. Free masks would be distributed in the whole of the province in different phases while providing them to school students on a priority basis, he commented.

The CM announced to offer internships to universities’ students for public sensitization. In this regard religious scholars, artists and known public figures would also hold flag marches to raise awareness; he added and thanked the Hanesbrands Inc for the donation. The government would continue to take steps for safety from coronavirus as social distancing and use of facemasks are imperative to remain safe from this virus, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid appreciated the free mask campaign of commissioner Lahore as difficulties had to be faced due to Covid-19. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal opined that the habit of wearing facemasks would have to be adopted again, adding that the firm has donated ten containers of 20 million washable masks.

Terming the rapid spread of Omicron virus in Pakistan as a wake-up call and big threat for citizens, the Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that corona vaccination is necessary for the health of every citizen so they should take advantage of the free vaccination facility provided by the government.

Moreover, National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Rana Tanveer has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Rana Tanveer, who contracted Covid-19 on Thursday, said that he was fully vaccinated and also got the booster shot. He said he was feeling good as coronavirus symptoms were mild.

