Hamza withdraws acquittal application

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday withdrew his acquittal application filed in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference as he did not want to take advantage of the recent amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The court allowed the request accordingly and adjourned further hearing of the reference till January 27. Earlier, Hamza appeared before an accountability court while one-time exemption from personal appearance was sought on behalf of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as he went into isolation after being infected with Covid-19.

While addressing the court, Hamza said he had complete faith in Almighty and the court would acquit him on merit. He wanted to withdraw his acquittal application previously filed invoking amendments made in the law by the government.

