Dutch envoy calls on BoI’s chairman, secy

ISLAMABAD: William Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands called on Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, and Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar, here on Thursday.

The ambassador shared that a Dutch delegation from dairy and cheese sector will be visiting Pakistan from March 23, to explore investment opportunities and will have B2B meetings in Pakistan.

He further added that FrieslandCampina has established Pakistan-Netherlands dairy excellence center in Lahore, which will be inaugurated during the visit of a Dutch delegation from 31st January to 1st February 2022. In this regard, the BoI is coordinating for arranging the delegation’s meetings with various ministers as well as the president and the prime minister of Pakistan.

The ambassador communicated interest for investment in various sectors of Pakistan including maritime, food processing, dairy, etc from the Dutch side. The BoI leadership sensitised the ambassador about Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and the incumbent government’s commitment towards investment promotion. He was apprised on the BoI’s role as the apex investment promotion agency and was also briefed about the Special Economic Zones along with the generous set of incentives available there.

The chairman BoI appreciated the interest of the Dutch companies and invited them to participate in the Global Investment summit that is to be held in March 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022