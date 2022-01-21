ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
Pakistan

PM tells Senate Chairman: Balochistan’s road infrastructure to be improved

NNI 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured that the government would modernize and improve the basic road infrastructure of Balochistan to ensure progress and prosperity in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, said the construction of different roads particularly the western route under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a major breakthrough.

He hoped that this would usher the new era of social as well as economic improvement in the province. During the meeting, they also discussed the dualization of Karachi-Quetta RCD Road.

The prime minister also offered Fateha for Salar Sanjrani, the brother of Senate chairman, expressed deep grief and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

Sadiq Sanjrani CPEC PM Imran Khan Senate chairman Balochistan’s road infrastructure

Comments

Comments are closed.

