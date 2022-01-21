Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
21 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 20, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
310,363,471 173,061,582 9,343,867,804 5,257,437,268
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 641,318,144 (683,650,995) (42,332,850)
Local Individuals 7,498,647,305 (7,736,919,909) (238,272,604)
Local Corporates 3,950,204,517 (3,669,599,062) 280,605,454
===============================================================================
