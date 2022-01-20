ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar dips as Treasury yields stall, commodity currencies rally

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

LONDON: The dollar dipped on Thursday as this week's rally in US Treasury yields paused, while the Canadian and Australian dollars gained on the back of rising commodity prices and optimism about economic growth.

The euro and sterling rose after suffering their worst days in a month on Tuesday when the dollar was lifted by a jump in US Treasury yields.

However, by 1100 GMT the initial gains had fizzled with investors cautious about the next move in government bond yields.

The European single currency was last at $1.1346, up slightly on the day and below an earlier high of $1.1369.

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

The pound was 0.1% higher at $1.3622 and the yen was up marginally 114.26 per dollar.

This left the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, at 95.563, 0.1% lower on the session.

The dollar has not performed as well as expected recently, despite a dramatic rise in expectations for the US Federal Reserve to begin hiking interest rates as early as March to curb soaring inflation.

US benchmark 10-year note yields were at 1.8379%, off their two-year high of 1.902% reached on Wednesday.

The gains come as traders prepare for the United States to tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously thought. Fed funds futures have fully priced in a rate hike in March and four in all for 2022.

Elsewhere a combination of higher commodity prices and expectations for tighter policy supported the Aussie and the Loonie.

The Aussie firmed 0.4% to $0.7237, extending advances from the previous day, and the Canadian dollar was heading back towards the 10-week high it touched on Wednesday, with one US dollar worth C$1.2493.

Analysts said a strong Australian labour market reading overnight also helped the Aussie.

"The latest Australian employment report...reinforced expectations that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) will decide to bring an immediate end to the QE (quantitative easing) programme at their next policy meeting on 1st February," said MUFG analyst Lee Hardman.

Hardman noted that the Canadian dollar has been the best performing G10 currency in 2022, attributing that to a sharp rebound in oil prices -- which have hit seven-year highs -- and speculation the Bank of Canada will soon start to hike rates.

The Norwegian crown, another currency linked to the price of oil, fell after the central bank voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5% and said it was on track for a March hike. That disappointed some traders betting it would flag a faster rate of tightening.

The crown was last down 0.2% against both the euro and the dollar.

Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar dips as Treasury yields stall, commodity currencies rally

IHC indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Indian court jails man in first conviction over 2020 Delhi riots

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

UAE says missiles, drones used in attack, some intercepted

After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

Emirates to resume US flights after 'temporary' 5G reprieve

UK police arrest two men over Texas hostage siege

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Read more stories