ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.02%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.42%)
GGL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.81%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.98%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,304 Decreased By -392.8 (-2.22%)
KSE100 44,549 Decreased By -284.1 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,551 Decreased By -100.6 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's blue-chip shares end higher on policy rate cuts

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's blue-chip stocks closed higher on Thursday after a set of key policy rates and lending benchmarks were cut to prop up a slowing economy, with investors pinning hopes on further easing in policies by Beijing.

The CSI300 index ended 0.9% higher at 4,823.51, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% to 3,555.06 points.

** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points, and the five-year LPR was reduced by 5 basis points - the first reduction since April 2020.

** The LPR cuts were expected after official comments called for more monetary easing to prop up the broad economy.

China stocks fall as investors book profit in EV, healthcare firms

** The CSI300 banks index rose 2.2%, while consumer staples added 1.8%.

** Real estate developers pared earlier gains in afternoon trade and ended down 0.5%. Reuters reported China is drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts, in its move to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector.

** Chipmakers retreated 1.2%, as China's industry ministry projected tight supplies of semiconductors to continue over a relatively long period of time.

** The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their annual reports.

China stock

Comments

1000 characters

China's blue-chip shares end higher on policy rate cuts

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

World Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's $69bn gaming deal as poor countries struggle

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

PM given briefing on urea

Read more stories