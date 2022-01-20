ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.46%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.42%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.85%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.24%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,295 Decreased By -402.1 (-2.27%)
KSE100 44,539 Decreased By -294.8 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,546 Decreased By -106.1 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB's Lagarde: Inflation drivers will ease gradually in 2022

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Inflation in the euro zone will decrease gradually over the year as its main drivers, such as surging energy prices and supply bottlenecks, are expected to ease, European Central Bank (ECB) head Christine Lagarde told France Inter radio.

"This will stabilise and ease gradually in the course of 2022," she said.

Asked on her policy to counter price pressures, Lagarde reiterated that the ECB did not need to act as boldly as the US Federal Reserve because of a different economic situation.

"The cycle of the economic recovery in the US is ahead of that in Europe. We thus have every reason not to act as rapidly and as brutally that one can imagine the Fed would do," she said, adding that inflation, too, was higher in the US.

"But we have started to react and we obviously are standing ready, to react by monetary policy measures if the figures, the data, the facts demand it," she said.

Like Tortoise vs Hare, ECB may 'normalize' before Fed: Mike Dolan

In the interview, Lagarde also commented on recent trends in euro zone yields as Germany's 10-year Bund, viewed as the primary benchmark, rose above 0% for the first time since 2019.

"If the yields rise again, this means that the fundamentals of the economy are improving", Lagarde said.

European Central Bank Christine Lagarde US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

ECB's Lagarde: Inflation drivers will ease gradually in 2022

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

World Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's $69bn gaming deal as poor countries struggle

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

PM given briefing on urea

Read more stories