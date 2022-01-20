SC rejects Musharraf’s plea against rejection of 2013 nomination papers

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed on Thursday former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s plea against the rejection of his nomination papers in the 2013 general elections.

The SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard Musharraf's appeal against the Sindh High Court’s decision of rejecting his nomination papers, it was reported. The court ruled that Musharraf’s plea was invalid, adding that the plea concerns the 2013 elections, while the 2013 Assembly was replaced in 2018.

Musharraf will only be able to defend objections on the nomination papers if he contests for the upcoming elections, the apex court said.

Treason case: Special court hands death penalty to Pervez Musharraf

The court was informed by Musharraf's counsel that the second appeal is against the decision of the Peshawar High Court. The counsel said that he has not been able to contact the former president as he is abroad.

The lawyer requested the court if both the appeals could be fixed at the same time.

"The case fixed today has been dismissed, while the second will be decided when it will be fixed for hearing,” the SC said.

The former military ruler had filed his nomination papers to contest for a National Assembly seat – NA-250 Karachi. However, the returning officer rejected the papers on the grounds that he had held in abeyance and suspended the Constitution on Nov 3, 2007, detained and removed a number of superior court judges and publicly insulted then chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.