ANL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.63%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 99.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.12%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.77%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.23%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.6%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,395 Decreased By -302.2 (-1.71%)
KSE100 44,561 Decreased By -272.4 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,562 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit two-week lows as tech stocks, Reliance slide

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares slid to two-week lows on Thursday and were set for a third straight day of losses, as technology stocks continued their descent and heavyweight Reliance Industries slipped, while tyre maker CEAT dropped after posting weak results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.59% at 17,832.1 by 0525 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.69% to 59,686.86.

The indexes have fallen nearly 3% from three-month peaks hit earlier this week, as global markets weakened on rising US yields and worries about a faster pace of policy tightening.

However, they are still up around 9% from lows seen in December.

Indian shares drop to over one-week lows on tech slump

"The market may correct till 17,500 after such a sharp run-up in such a short time," said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors, referring to the Nifty 50 index's levels.

With IT firms reporting mostly strong numbers last week, investors would look at the current dip as a buying opportunity, Dasgupta said, adding that investors would likely stay on the sidelines as the federal budget approaches.

IT major Infosys tumbled 2.4%, dragging the Nifty IT index to its lowest in a month, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell into a correction territory in overnight US trading.

Automaker Bajaj Auto fell as much as 1.7% after reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in profit, while CEAT plunged 7.6% after registering a quarterly loss.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co sank 7.4% to its lowest since Dec. 20 following flat earnings.

Non-bank lender PTC India Financial services sank as much as 19% in its biggest intraday drop in nearly seven years after saying three of its independent directors resigned citing lapses in corporate governance.

Investors are also awaiting earnings reports from Nifty 50 components Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, and Asian Paints. Shares of the companies were down 0.7%-1.4%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit two-week lows as tech stocks, Reliance slide

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories