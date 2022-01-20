OGDCL donates 45-seat bus to Girls’ College Karak

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) a leader E&P company in Petroleum Sector in Pakistan is striving to improve the livelihood of the communities through its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) initiatives in various sectors.

In another initiative under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has donated a 45-seater (Air-Conditioned) bus to the Government Postgraduate College, Karak.

The transport facility of approximately costing Rs 20 million, will help saving around 600 female students of the college from financial hardships in terms of managing their daily transport arrangements.

The OGDCL Management responded to a request from Principal of the College with endorsement from the concerned member National Assembly, Shahid Khattak along with local notables and Deputy Commissioner, Karak for provision of the bus for the college.

The female students belonging to rural areas of Karak city are mostly from poor families and they do not have adequate affordable transport facilities to commute “to and from” college. Around 600 female students are getting their BS level Education in the college and some of them are facing huge financial hardships in terms of managing their daily transport arrangements.

