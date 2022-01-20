Qureshi discusses trade ties with Indonesian FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indonesian counterpart Indonesia Retno LP Marsudi, Wednesday, stressed for deepening mutually-beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Indonesia.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Marsudi.

Expressing satisfaction at the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s strong desire to further intensify these multi-dimensional ties across the entire spectrum.

The foreign minister stressed that the strong political goodwill between the two countries should be fully utilised towards deepening mutually-beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

