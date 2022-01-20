‘South Punjab’ province bill: Qureshi seeks opposition parties’ support

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited all opposition political parties to reach consensus on passage of a constitutional amendment bill aimed at creation of a separate province for South Punjab.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Qureshi who is also vice chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that irrespective of political affiliation, national interest requires unity on the issue.

“I welcome all opposition leaders to put the longstanding desire of the people of South Punjab foremost. Together we must reach consensus on passage of a Constitutional amendment for the creation of a separate province for South Punjab,” Qureshi added.

He further stated: “PTI’s manifesto promises the creation of a separate province for the people of South Punjab and as a party we worked consistently to deliver on it.

Qureshi further stated that the government’s focus is socio-economic uplift through reforms.

He added that setting up of a South Punjab Civil Secretariat and district development coordination committees for better service delivery to people is a manifestation of this fact.

“As a party we continue to work consistently to deliver on recognition of South Punjab as an independent province. We have instituted separate admin, structure, budgets, jobs & benefits w/ over 35% development budget for S Punjab & ring fencing to stop financial re-appropriation,” he added.

