Azhar lauds WB’s support to energy sector reforms

Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar received the World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, at his office here on Wednesday.

The meeting also reviewed progress about the World Bank-funded ongoing projects in the energy sector.

Benhassine appreciated the energy sector reforms undertaken by the government.

Appreciating the World Bank’s support in the economic development of Pakistan, Azhar said that Pakistan values its partnership with the World Bank and the other financial institutions. He lauded the World Bank’s role in support of various development initiatives of the Government of Pakistan, especially in the energy sector.

He underscored the importance of the bank’s assistance for Pakistan’s energy sector reform programme. The minister hoped that continuous engagement with the World Bank for bringing improvements in the power sector will further promote governance, efficiency, service delivery, and shall bring benefits for the common people.

