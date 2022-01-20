Aslam Ramay takes charge as Director Revenue OPC

LAHORE: Mohammad Aslam Ramay took over the charge of Director Revenue in Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and started his regular work.

Muhammad Aslam Ramay started his career as an officer in the department of Zakat and Ushr in 2000. He performed his official duties in various capacities in Gujarat, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. He has also worked in Lahore as an administrator of Zakat and Ushr.

Explaining his strategy after assuming office, he said that the only solution to the problems of overseas Pakistanis is my mission and in this regard no minute will be spared.

