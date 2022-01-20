ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Luxury goods, mining gains help European shares regain lost ground

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

PARIS: European shares ended higher on Wednesday as positive earnings from the luxury goods sector and strong commodity prices helped investors momentarily look past concerns over rising interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% up after falling 1% in the prior session.

Mining stocks were the best performers for the day, up 2.7% as iron ore prices surged on signs of more stimulus in major importer China.

The STOXX 600 had hit a one-week low in the previous session, as rising bond yields slammed heavyweight technology stocks on both sides of the Atlantic.

Broader equity markets had also wilted on the prospect of an end to pandemic-era monetary policy, which had flushed the market with cash and driven stocks to record highs.

U.S. Treasury yields held near two-year highs, while the German 10-year yield rose above 0% for the first time since May 2019 as investors braced for tighter U.S. monetary policy, with the European Central Bank also expected to follow suit.

Investors are pricing in a much faster rate-hike cycle in the United States, while concerns persist over the pandemic’s impact on supply chains, said Philipp Lisibach, chief global strategist at Credit Suisse.

Economists polled by Reuters also expect euro zone inflation to burn hotter throughout 2022.

“Fourth-quarter earnings are going to be decent, but it’ll be important to understand how companies cope with higher input prices, particularly energy prices and wages,” Lisibach said.

STOXX 600 companies are expected to post a 48.6% year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter profit to 109 billion euros ($123.6 billion), a marginal uptick from a prior estimate of 48.5%, Refinitiv data showed.

Retail stocks jumped 1.7% and personal and household stocks added 2.2% on Wednesday after a slew of encouraging earnings.

Cartier owner Richemont climbed 5.2% as the world’s second-largest luxury group said robust demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe helped quarterly sales rise by nearly a third. Other luxury stocks including LVMH, Kering and Hermes rose between 1.6% to 3.7%, lifting France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index.

European shares STOXX 600 STOXX index Philipp Lisibach

Comments

Comments are closed.

Luxury goods, mining gains help European shares regain lost ground

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Millionaires make unusual plea: ‘Tax us now’

Tarin tests positive for Covid-19

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories