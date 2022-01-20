Saqib Nisar visits CP&WB

LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Wednesday.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad briefed the former CJP about the services for destitute and neglected children of the province. According to a spokesperson, former CJP visited different sections of the bureau and hostels where he met with residing children. He also distributed gifts among them.

Meanwhile, Saqib Nisar also visited the Child Protection School, information technology lab, stitching class, music class and sports class with children and their teachers. He spent a quality time with the children and also sliced a cake with them to share happiness of life with them. The spokesperson said Mian Saqib Nisar appreciated the services and dedication of Sarah Ahmad for the betterment of the bureau and children. CP&WB director general and other officers were also present on the occasion.

