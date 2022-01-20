Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
20 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
280,705,258 172,284,626 10,344,871,076 5,996,030,106
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 850,511,990 (731,653,158) 118,858,831
Local Individuals 8,311,676,516 (8,315,397,718) (3,721,201)
Local Corporates 3,835,062,074 (3,950,199,704) (115,137,630)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.