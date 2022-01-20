Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 19, 2022). ==================================== ...
20 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,833.43
High: 45,578.56
Low: 44,735.94
Net Change: 673.98
Volume (000): 100,821
Value (000): 6,223,496
Makt Cap (000) 1,857,191,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,560.31
NET CH. (-) 121.65
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,525.62
NET CH. (-) 151.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,056.68
NET CH. (-) 78.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,934.87
NET CH. (-) 45.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,869.72
NET CH. (-) 55.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,864.52
NET CH. (-) 123.97
------------------------------------
As on: 19-January-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.