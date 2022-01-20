KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,833.43 High: 45,578.56 Low: 44,735.94 Net Change: 673.98 Volume (000): 100,821 Value (000): 6,223,496 Makt Cap (000) 1,857,191,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,560.31 NET CH. (-) 121.65 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,525.62 NET CH. (-) 151.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,056.68 NET CH. (-) 78.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,934.87 NET CH. (-) 45.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,869.72 NET CH. (-) 55.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,864.52 NET CH. (-) 123.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-January-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022