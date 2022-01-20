Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07029 0.07743 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10371 0.11300 0.13000 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.25400 0.24443 0.25400 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.42986 0.38614 0.42986 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.78700 0.69557 0.78700 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
