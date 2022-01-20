WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 19, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Jan-22 14-Jan-22 13-Jan-22 12-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112191 0.111925 0.111711 0.112081
Euro 0.809849 0.813053 0.814489 0.811064
Japanese yen 0.00622015 0.00623049 0.0061969 0.00618518
U.K. pound 0.969011 0.974712 0.975212 0.972599
U.S. dollar 0.712456 0.710276 0.710537 0.713337
Algerian dinar 0.0051019 - 0.00509721 -
Australian dollar 0.512612 0.517294 0.518053 0.514887
Botswana pula 0.0615562 0.061652 0.0616746 0.0614896
Brazilian real 0.129052 0.128341 0.128627 0.128286
Brunei dollar 0.528215 0.52789 0.52777 0.528163
Canadian dollar - 0.566183 0.569158 0.570213
Chilean peso 0.000866735 0.000864219 0.000859683 0.000856758
Colombian peso 0.000178397 0.000179799 - -
Czech koruna 0.033156 0.0331905 0.033296 0.0332248
Danish krone 0.108813 0.109261 0.109462 0.108993
Indian rupee 0.00957454 0.00958334 0.00961032 0.00964011
Israeli New Shekel 0.228059 0.228311 0.227955 0.229221
Korean won 0.000597548 0.000597775 0.00059714 0.000596835
Kuwaiti dinar 2.35717 - 2.35238 2.35892
Malaysian ringgit - 0.169983 0.170005 0.170553
Mauritian rupee - 0.0163028 0.016296 0.0163706
Mexican peso 0.0349192 0.0349686 0.0348975 0.0350259
New Zealand dollar 0.484613 0.487178 0.487002 0.484213
Norwegian krone 0.0812796 0.0814173 0.0819961 0.0817026
Omani rial 1.85294 - - 1.85523
Peruvian sol - 0.183108 0.182423 0.183048
Philippine peso 0.013894 0.0138956 0.0139048 0.0139394
Polish zloty 0.179306 0.179376 0.180051 0.178875
Qatari riyal - 0.19573 - 0.195202
Russian ruble 0.00933332 0.0093745 0.00952864 0.00957143
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.189988 - 0.189477 0.190223
Singapore dollar 0.528215 0.52789 0.52777 0.528163
South African rand 0.0461957 0.046277 0.046191 0.0460393
Swedish krona 0.0788089 0.0795872 0.0797201 0.0789186
Swiss franc 0.77864 0.779324 0.779055 0.772386
Thai baht 0.0215804 0.0213951 0.0213772 0.0213689
Trinidadian dollar - 0.105018 0.104805 0.105124
U.A.E. dirham 0.193998 - 0.193475 0.194237
Uruguayan peso 0.0159837 0.0159287 0.0159474 0.0159773
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
