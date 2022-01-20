WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 19, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Jan-22 14-Jan-22 13-Jan-22 12-Jan-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112191 0.111925 0.111711 0.112081 Euro 0.809849 0.813053 0.814489 0.811064 Japanese yen 0.00622015 0.00623049 0.0061969 0.00618518 U.K. pound 0.969011 0.974712 0.975212 0.972599 U.S. dollar 0.712456 0.710276 0.710537 0.713337 Algerian dinar 0.0051019 - 0.00509721 - Australian dollar 0.512612 0.517294 0.518053 0.514887 Botswana pula 0.0615562 0.061652 0.0616746 0.0614896 Brazilian real 0.129052 0.128341 0.128627 0.128286 Brunei dollar 0.528215 0.52789 0.52777 0.528163 Canadian dollar - 0.566183 0.569158 0.570213 Chilean peso 0.000866735 0.000864219 0.000859683 0.000856758 Colombian peso 0.000178397 0.000179799 - - Czech koruna 0.033156 0.0331905 0.033296 0.0332248 Danish krone 0.108813 0.109261 0.109462 0.108993 Indian rupee 0.00957454 0.00958334 0.00961032 0.00964011 Israeli New Shekel 0.228059 0.228311 0.227955 0.229221 Korean won 0.000597548 0.000597775 0.00059714 0.000596835 Kuwaiti dinar 2.35717 - 2.35238 2.35892 Malaysian ringgit - 0.169983 0.170005 0.170553 Mauritian rupee - 0.0163028 0.016296 0.0163706 Mexican peso 0.0349192 0.0349686 0.0348975 0.0350259 New Zealand dollar 0.484613 0.487178 0.487002 0.484213 Norwegian krone 0.0812796 0.0814173 0.0819961 0.0817026 Omani rial 1.85294 - - 1.85523 Peruvian sol - 0.183108 0.182423 0.183048 Philippine peso 0.013894 0.0138956 0.0139048 0.0139394 Polish zloty 0.179306 0.179376 0.180051 0.178875 Qatari riyal - 0.19573 - 0.195202 Russian ruble 0.00933332 0.0093745 0.00952864 0.00957143 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.189988 - 0.189477 0.190223 Singapore dollar 0.528215 0.52789 0.52777 0.528163 South African rand 0.0461957 0.046277 0.046191 0.0460393 Swedish krona 0.0788089 0.0795872 0.0797201 0.0789186 Swiss franc 0.77864 0.779324 0.779055 0.772386 Thai baht 0.0215804 0.0213951 0.0213772 0.0213689 Trinidadian dollar - 0.105018 0.104805 0.105124 U.A.E. dirham 0.193998 - 0.193475 0.194237 Uruguayan peso 0.0159837 0.0159287 0.0159474 0.0159773 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

