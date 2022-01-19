ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil market

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

PARIS: The oil market could face another volatile year but demand is surging higher as the sector has weathered the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

The IEA revised its demand estimates, saying it increased by 5.5 million barrels per day in 2021 and would grow by 3.3 million bpd in 2022 -- 200,000 bpd higher than its previous estimate.

This will take total demand above pre-Covid levels in 2022, at 99.7 million barrels per day.

While Covid cases have soared, "measures taken by governments to contain the virus are less severe than during earlier waves and their impact on economic activity and oil demand remain relatively subdued", the IEA said.

World risks more years of high energy prices: IEA

But the agency, which advises governments on energy policy, said supply growth expectations were being tempered by "disruptions and production shortfalls" by some members of the OPEC+ group of top oil producers.

"If demand continues to grow strongly or supply disappoints, the low level of stocks and shrinking spare capacity mean that oil markets could be in for another volatile year in 2022," the IEA said.

Oil prices tanked as the pandemic emerged in 2020, but have recovered since then, reaching their highest levels in more than seven years on Tuesday.

IEA International Energy Agency oil markets oil demand

Comments

1000 characters

IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil market

5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, expresses satisfaction over CPEC's progress

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for coronavirus

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Chinese killed, injured in Dasu terror attack: Ministry suggests 5 financial compensation options

Lahore-based Taro raises $3.5mn in pre-seed funding

Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

PSL 2022: NCOC reduces crowd attendance to 25% for Karachi matches

Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Read more stories