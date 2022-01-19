ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By -763.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 17,617 Decreased By -308.6 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Dollar holds near weekly high, sterling takes inflation data in stride

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

LONDON: The dollar held near a weekly high on Wednesday after a surge in US yields resulted in sharp gains this week against the euro amid growing bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rate.

Sterling was flat against the dollar after data showed British inflation rose 5.4% in December, to its highest level in 30 years, raising rate hike expectations.

Ambrose Crofton, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said he expects the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in February.

"The strength of the labour market will give the Bank of England the confidence to continue to remove support for the economy as it looks to get a better handle on inflation," he said.

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

The dollar has been boosted by US Treasury yields rising further ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Ten-year Treasury yields inched up on Wednesday to touch a new two-year high of 1.9%.

Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates amid a "stable" labour market and rising inflation, said Moritz Paysen, FX trader at Berenberg.

"It is not a question of if, but how quickly and strongly interest rates will be raised," he said.

"At the same time, the impression is growing that the ECB (European Central Bank) continues to take its time to get a grip on inflation in the euro zone. This is another argument currently on the market that is helping the US dollar to regain its strength," he said.

The euro was flat, back on its 50-day moving average at $1.1333 after in the previous day it had its sharpest daily drop in a month.

The pound traded at $1.3593, at a distance from the almost 11-week high touched last week. Talks of a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson kept the pound on check.

The overall result was that the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was 0.04% lower at 95.670.

