South Korean stocks end lower for 5th day; LGES IPO in focus

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares closed lower for a fifth straight session...
Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, and touched their lowest in seven weeks, as rising US yields sapped risk appetite amid volatility ahead of LG Energy Solution's $10.8 billion initial public offering.

** Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 21.96 points, or 0.77%, at 2,842.28, marking its the longest losing streak since late-November. It has fallen 4.55% so far this year.

** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics fell 0.91%, while LG Chem and Naver dropped 5.91% and 1.63%, respectively.

South Korean stocks post best day in 6 weeks on Powell remarks

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution's public subscription for retail investors ends later on Wednesday, with investors placing bids worth more than 32 trillion won ($26.86 billion) solely on Tuesday, after institutional investors placed bids that were valued at record $12.8 trillion.

** Benchmark US Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs, with two-year Treasury yields rising above 1% for the first time since February 2020, as traders priced in a more hawkish Fed before the US central bank's policy meeting next week.

** Outage on a oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook, which also weighed on the risk appetite.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 27.6 billion won ($23.17 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,191.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.13%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,191.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 108.25.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 2.073%.

South Korean shares closed

