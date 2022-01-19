ANL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.99%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
AVN 100.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.03%)
GGL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GTECH 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.89%)
TPL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.84%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.98%)
TRG 91.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.86%)
UNITY 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.99%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.55%)
YOUW 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.43%)
BR30 18,311 Decreased By -312.5 (-1.68%)
KSE100 45,396 Decreased By -111 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,880 Decreased By -45.9 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round three

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open on Wednesday and continue his march towards a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spanish world number five was always in command in a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win in 2hr 42 min in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena to stride into round three.

"He is a player with big shots, good serve and he has very high potential," Nadal said of the 126th-ranked Hanfmann, who put up more of a fight than the score suggested.

Next up for Nadal is either Russian 28th seed Karen Khachanov or Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

Barty, Badosa power through as Nadal continues bid for 21st Slam

Nadal, with two service breaks, took the opening set after 48 minutes with a backhand winner to the top corner.

The meticulous Spaniard kept moving Hanfmann around the court and claimed another service break with a forehand winner for 5-3 and served it out for a two-sets lead.

Another early service break had Nadal on the way in the third set but he needed five match points to close it out.

His 5-0 record in 2022 is a strong start after an injury-disrupted last year, but he is yet to face a top-60 player in the new year.

Nadal, the only Australian Open champion in the men's draw after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic's deportation on the eve of the tournament, is vying with Djokovic and Roger Federer to reach a men's record 21st Slam crown.

Nadal's 2021 season ended prematurely in August because of his left foot injury before he contracted Covid-19 in December.

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Slam

The Spanish great has played just 13 tournaments in the past two seasons.

Rafael Nadal

