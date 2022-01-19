ANL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.99%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
AVN 100.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.03%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.66%)
TPL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.58%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.98%)
TRG 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.81%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.55%)
YOUW 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 18,306 Decreased By -317.5 (-1.7%)
KSE100 45,383 Decreased By -124.4 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,875 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Dollar supported by high yields ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: The dollar held firm on Wednesday after the previous day's surge in US yields resulted in sharp gains against the euro and put the greenback above support levels established in recent months amid mounting expectations for US interest rate increases.

The euro is back on its 50-day moving average at $1.1327 after falling about 0.7% on Tuesday, its sharpest daily drop in a month.

The greenback also held sterling below its 200-day moving average ahead of British inflation figures due later Wednesday, as talk of a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson added uncertainty. Annual headline inflation in Britain is seen hitting an almost decade-high 5.2% and a surprise could trigger further bets on Bank of England rate hikes and renew the pound's rally.

The dollar has been boosted by US Treasury yields rising further ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting at which traders are starting to fear another hawkish surprise.

"A lot of (Fed) officials left us with hawkish impressions right before going quiet (ahead of the meeting)," NatWest markets' strategist Jan Nevrusi said.

"After (Tuesday's) price action, there is slightly more than one hike priced in for the March meeting, and going into next week, I would imagine it oscillates within the lower end of the 25-50 basis point range."

Two-year Treasury yields have leapt 15 basis points over two sessions to cross 1% and benchmark 10-year yields inched up on Wednesday to touch a new two-year high of 1.9%.

Fed funds futures are pricing three more hikes in 2022. Analysts say dollar strength could extend if traders start expecting rates to rise not just faster but further as well.

Dollar at six-day high after US yields jump; yen steadies

"We expect the US rate rethink - and this latest shift higher in yields reflects a push higher in the implied terminal rate, rather than just a faster pace of increases initially - to support the dollar in the first half of the year," Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said.

Moves in the US bond market unsettled equity investors, providing some support on Wednesday to the safe-haven yen , which was at 114.41 to the dollar, slightly firmer on the day.

The overall result was that the US dollar index held onto most of its 0.5% gain Tuesday, to trade at 95.676.

Traders also kept a wary eye on a delicate situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to defuse a crisis with Moscow when he meets Russia's foreign minister in Geneva this week.

The Australian dollar was at $0.7192, still struggling to break resistance just below 73 cents. The kiwi was pinned at $0.6787.

