ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.99%)
ASL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.41%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.7%)
GGL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PACE 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.37%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.04%)
TELE 18.54 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.45%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.73%)
TRG 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.02%)
UNITY 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.65%)
BR100 4,659 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,324 Decreased By -299.8 (-1.61%)
KSE100 45,394 Decreased By -113.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,877 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tension in Spain over use of EU recovery funds

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

MADRID: The Spanish government is increasingly under fire over its use of the European Union's massive economic recovery funds, with critics blasting the distribution of aid as too slow and arbitrary.

Spain is due to receive 140 billion euros ($160 billion) from the fund by 2026, half of it in grants, making it the programme's second-biggest beneficiary after Italy.

The landmark 800-billion-euro recovery plan was approved by Brussels in July 2020 to help the bloc rebound from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and make its economy greener and more digitalised.

"We are talking about extraordinary amounts," Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier this month, calling the funds "a historic opportunity for Spain".

Spain and Portugal were the first nations to receive money, with Madrid collecting 19 billion euros during the second half of 2021.

Spain to tighten rules for cryptocurrency ads

The funds are at the heart of the economic and political strategy of Sanchez's government after the economy contracted by a whopping 10.8 percent in 2020 under its watch as the pandemic hit.

The government faces elections by the end of 2023.

But some business leaders and opposition parties have complained about a lack of coordination between the central government and Spain's powerful regions over the deployment of the money.

'Lack of leadership'

Although Spain was the first to receive aid, the money was "not injected" as fast as expected in the "real economy", the CEOE employers' association said in a report in early January.

By the end of the year, only 38 percent of the funds allocated to Spain for 2021 had been used, official figures show.

This is "very far from the targets" that were set and the delay in using the aid will hamper growth, think-tank Funcas has warned.

Aerospace giant Airbus complained of a lag in the allotment of the funds, citing a "lack of coordination and leadership" from the responsible ministries, according to an internal memo published in El Pais newspaper last month.

Critics also say that even when the money is distributed, it is often not well spent, with small amounts spread across many projects.

"The current assignment system for the funds" leads to their "dispersion" and favours "little projects", some of them "a bit odd," said the Exceltur tourism association's vice president, Jose Luis Zoreda.

He cited as an example a golf course in the rainy northern region of Asturias.

To have a "real impact", the funds should focus on "a few large projects" with a strong potential to "transform" the Spanish economy, he added.

'Cruising speed'

The row has in recent days become political, with the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) accusing the government of favouring regions and municipalities run by the left.

"Two years ago we proposed setting up an independent agency for managing EU funds" as happened in Greece, Italy and France, PP leader Pablo Casado said.

"But Sanchez preferred to distribute aid arbitrarily," he charged.

Casado and several right-wing regional leaders have threatened to take the government to court over the distribution of the EU money, accusing it of "favouritism".

But Sanchez quickly hit back.

"Let's not turn the European funds into a partisan question... which is what the opposition wants," Sanchez said Monday during a news conference with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, who served as director general in charge of the EU budget from 2014 to 2018, dismissed the PP's criticisms as "not relevant".

The deployment of European funds will achieve its "cruising speed" in 2022, she added.

Spain Airbus Brussels Spanish government COVID19 pandemic Sanchez's government CEOE employers' association

Comments

1000 characters

Tension in Spain over use of EU recovery funds

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Read more stories