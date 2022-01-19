JI says will launch countrywide protest drive against ‘mini-budget’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced the protest movement to press the government to take back the mini-budget. “We will hold 100 sit-ins in all major cities before staging the final sit-in in Islamabad,” announced the JI Chief Siraj ul Haq while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday.

The schedule of the movement will be announced in three days, he said, calling for removal of the governor of the state bank and elimination of interest-based economy. He demanded the government to reduce the basic food prices by 50 percent or get ready to face the people in Islamabad. The JI sit-in in the federal capital, he said, will prove the last nail in PTI’s coffin.

He held the PML-N and the PPP equally responsible for the destruction of the economy and institutions, saying the powerful established provided backing to three parties to form governments. The PTI, he said, committed blunders in three and half years and proved itself the most incapable government in the history of Pakistan.

He said food prices had gone up by 100pc to 300pc in past three and half year besides the rupee depreciation, massive loans had plagued the economy. He said he was afraid the country’s nuclear programme could rollback due to prevailing economic crisis. He said the PTI had virtually handed over the country to the IMF. The JI, he said, could not sit silent in the prevailing situation and would fight for the public cause till they get relief.

The JI chief reiterated the call for amendment in Sindh local government act, asking for the consensus of the stake holders. He said the PPP government must list to the demand of the people sitting in front of the Sindh Assembly for 19 days. He said the JI Karachi will continue its protest against the anti-people act.

He expressed regret the government failed to honour the agreement it signed with leader of Gwadar Movement Maulana Hidatur Rahman. Over a month had been passed to the agreement but the rulers failed to meet the demands of the people of Gwadar, he said. The JI Emir appealed the people to make full participation in the sit-ins to get their rights.

Meanwhile , Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Secretary General Milli Yakjehti Council Liaqat Baloch while addressing the participants of the Central Consultative Meeting in Mansoorah and the All Parties Conference organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Samiul Haq (JUI-S) said that the Objectives Resolutions, the Constitution of Pakistan, the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) have provided a sol id foundation. It is a national tragedy that the rulers are not serious about implementing it and do not have good intentions. That is why today the nation is divided, secularism, bigotry, sectarianism and groupings are being patronized and the society fallen victim to extremism due to uncertainty, lawlessness and deprivation of justice. The only solution is the supremacy of Islam, Qur’an and Sunnah and full implementation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Liaqat Baloch said that after the failures of military governments, PPP, Muslim League governments, the whole nation had high expectations from Imran Khan and PTI. The Establishment unabashedly supported and patronized the PTI to get the country out of the crisis, but it is writings on the wall that Imran Khan Sarkar betrayed the system of the State of Medina (Riyasat-e Madina) poisoned the politics with slander, extremism, violence and revenge. He neither has the vision nor the team to run the government. Today, the country has been mortgaged to the IMF by adopting a failed, dysfunctional, outdated economic strategy. Inflation, unemployment, price hike and skyrocketing production costs have become a torment for the people. Imran Khan’s government has failed to provide a reliable, empowered local government system and ideal relations between the federal and the provinces; and in practice bribery, corruption and status quo have been made horrible.

Liaqat Baloch said that the world should recognize the victory of the Afghan people in Afghanistan and the Afghan government should be recognized. Afghanistan’s economic blockade is a conspiracy to impose a new wave of war, unrest and turmoil in the region. The Pakistani government should come out of the American and European pressure and recognize the Afghan government. China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey should be united with Pakistan to formulate a strategy for stability in the region. Time is running out, crises are getting worse.

