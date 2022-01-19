ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Jan 19, 2022
NAB KP recovers properties worth Rs1.117bn

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday handed over properties worth Rs 1.117 billion to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Post. The properties were recovered in five cases.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started the Year 2022 with Anti-Corruption Awareness walk which was followed by best officers’ awards distribution ceremony and handing over of recovered properties to the concerned departments. KP Governor Shah Farman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Brigadier Farooq Naser Awan (retd)(SIM) apprised him of the performance of NAB KP. He informed the audience that NAB KP has 100 percent disposal rate of the complaints.

He also highlighted that since its inception NAB KP had completed 1,940 inquiries and filed 371 references in Accountability Courts. So far aprox Rs15 billion has been recovered by NAB KP.

NAB has a conviction rate of 57 percent which is highest among all anti-corruption agencies of Pakistan. Governor KP Shah Farman appreciated the performance of NAB. He highlighted the importance of awareness against corruption in general masses so that mindset could be changed.

Addl Directors Habib ur Rehman and Imran Ali Mangrio, Addl Director Staff Israr Ul Haq, Deputy Director Tariq Babar, Assistant Director Mehvish Gul, Assistant Directors Ali Hassan, Rafi Jan and Uzair were handed over Best Officers certificates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

