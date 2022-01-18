ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Pakistan

Need to be very alert, says Sheikh Rashid after Islamabad police attack

  • Interior minister terms the shootout an act of terrorism
BR Web Desk 18 Jan, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday people should stay alert of terrorism-related incidents in Islamabad a day after a policeman was shot dead and two others were injured at a checkpoint.

Speaking to the media after attending the funeral prayers of Head Constable Munawar, who was martyred in the shootout on Monday night, the minister said that it was not an incident of theft or robbery, but an act of terrorism.

"We have received a kind of signal that terrorist incidents have started happening in Islamabad. This is the first incident of the year and we need to be very alert," he said.

On Monday night, two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police checkpoint in the vicinity of the Karachi Company police station.

Islamabad: criminal gangs operating in Karachi Company, other neighbourhoods

As per reports, police personnel tried to stop the two men on a motorcycle for routine checking when the riders opened fire at them.

In the retaliatory firing, Head Constable Munawar was martyred while the other personnel were wounded. The two attackers were also killed on spot.

Data gathered by Business Recorder has revealed that the capital city witnessed 34 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, burglary, snatching at gunpoint, 15 cases of mobile phone snatching, and 40 cases of carjacking during the last week.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Shehzad Town, Golra, SabziMandi, Aabpara, Margalla, Karachi Company and Ramna, as per the data.

Need to be very alert, says Sheikh Rashid after Islamabad police attack

