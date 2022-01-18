ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Jan 18, 2022
Pakistan

Sindh approves 0.5% job quota for transgender persons: Saeed Ghani

BR Web Desk 18 Jan, 2022

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said on Tuesday that the provincial cabinet has approved a 0.5 percent quota for transgender persons in government jobs, Aaj News reported.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Ghani termed the decision a historic move, saying that the development will help in easing the transgender people's financial hardships.

"We have also reserved their representation in the local government system," he said adding that "some transgender people are already working in the government on merit-based jobs."

Transgender, differently-abled persons: Sindh govt decides to ensure their representation in LCs

Talking about the federal government's recently announced scheme to offer long-term visas and citizenships to foreign investors, the minister said that Sindh Investment Department had prepared some recommendations that were approved by the cabinet today.

Sharing details of the Sindh government's recommendations on the subject, an official of the investment department accompanying Ghani said: "We are not giving citizenship, but long term visas."

"Investment is a provincial subject so we want the province to gain from the initiative," the official said, adding that "we are still negotiating the issue with the federal government to ensure that Sindh’s rights are protected."

Sindh PA reconsiders LG (Amend) Bill amid uproar

Meanwhile, Ghani also said that the provincial cabinet has approved the Sindh Rangers deployment for the next three months in the province.

"Pakistan Rangers that work in Sindh need permission every three months. The ratification was done by the cabinet today," he said.

Talking about the appointments on the deceased quota system, he said that new mechanisms are being planned to make the process efficient and better.

