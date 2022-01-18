Fawad should disclose names, says Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry should disclose the names of people who "met someone" in their alleged bid to replace Nawaz Sharif.

In a presser on Tuesday, the PML-N leader said that being the information minister, Fawad should name who the persons were and who was the "important" person they met.

"We only met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. I challenge Fawad to address a press conference and name the important person," said Abbasi.

On Sunday, Fawad said that at least four leaders of the PML-N went to meet and tell "someone" that they should be considered if their party supremo did not suit them, reported Dawn.

“PML-N’s four top leaders met someone and told him that Nawaz Sharif did great wrong to the country [so] why don’t they consider them," he was quoted as saying. When asked to name the four leaders, the information minister said "you all know them as they sit in the front row of the party".

Govt handing key to Pakistan's economy to IMF: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Meanwhile, while talking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PML-N leader said that the bureau has still failed to disclose how much they have recovered over the last four years from politicians.

"It is the truth that those who were corrupt are now sitting in the treasury benches and federal cabinet and are still stealing."

Abbasi said that even Prime Minster Imran Khan had failed to provide answers to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the last seven years. "But NAB and judiciary will not ask them any questions."

The PML-N has been very open and clear, he added.