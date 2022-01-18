ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad should disclose names, says Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

  • PML-N leader challenges Fawad to address a press conference and name the 'important' person he claims PML-N leaders met
BR Web Desk 18 Jan, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry should disclose the names of people who "met someone" in their alleged bid to replace Nawaz Sharif.

In a presser on Tuesday, the PML-N leader said that being the information minister, Fawad should name who the persons were and who was the "important" person they met.

"We only met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. I challenge Fawad to address a press conference and name the important person," said Abbasi.

On Sunday, Fawad said that at least four leaders of the PML-N went to meet and tell "someone" that they should be considered if their party supremo did not suit them, reported Dawn.

“PML-N’s four top leaders met someone and told him that Nawaz Sharif did great wrong to the country [so] why don’t they consider them," he was quoted as saying. When asked to name the four leaders, the information minister said "you all know them as they sit in the front row of the party".

Govt handing key to Pakistan's economy to IMF: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Meanwhile, while talking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PML-N leader said that the bureau has still failed to disclose how much they have recovered over the last four years from politicians.

"It is the truth that those who were corrupt are now sitting in the treasury benches and federal cabinet and are still stealing."

Abbasi said that even Prime Minster Imran Khan had failed to provide answers to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the last seven years. "But NAB and judiciary will not ask them any questions."

The PML-N has been very open and clear, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Nawaz Sharif deal Chaudhry Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad should disclose names, says Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases as 5th wave intensifies

Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Rupee weakens again as high oil prices dent sentiment

Need to be very alert, says Sheikh Rashid after Islamabad police attack

At least five injured as blast derails Jaffer Express in Balochistan’s Sibi

Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly Afghanistan quake

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Read more stories