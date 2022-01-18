ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,677 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.21%)
BR30 18,565 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.41%)
KSE100 45,569 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,928 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Australian shares slip as healthcare, banking stocks drag

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as shares of export-focussed healthcare companies slid due to a softer US dollar, and banks weakened after data showed a spurt in COVID-19 cases battered consumer confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.1% lower at 7,408.80 after rising 0.3% earlier in the day. The benchmark had added 0.3% on Monday.

Healthcare stocks gave up 1.2% as the US dollar failed to capitalise from a rise in Treasury yields. CSL led the decline with a 1.3% drop.

Risk sentiment was also hit as Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant pushing up hospitalisation rates to record levels.

"Investors continue to be cautious amid the COVID-19 situation," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

"Quarterly updates will be the biggest drivers of the market in the days to come, besides sinusoidal economic factors and evolving COVID-19 developments."

Meanwhile, Australian consumer confidence slid to its lowest since October 2020, lower even than during the Delta variant surge, a survey from ANZ showed.

Heavyweight financials retreated 0.3%, with the country's four largest lenders falling between 0.2% and 0.4%.

By contrast, miners rose 0.6% after two straight sessions of losses, with Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group up 0.4% and 1%, respectively, while South32 climbed 2.2%.

However, Rio Tinto dropped as much as 2% after the world's biggest iron ore producer forecast weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments due to a tight labour market and production delays.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 inched 0.1% higher to 12,814.46, even as a survey showed business confidence and demand dropped in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the COVID-19 outbreak dragged on.

