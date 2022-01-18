ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.22%)
BR30 18,564 Decreased By -77.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 45,547 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,916 Decreased By -26 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE bourses open in red after Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

Shares in the United Arab Emirates opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the UAE in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.1%, while Dubai's main share index opened 0.4% lower.

Budget airliner Air Arabia dropped more than 2%.

United Arab Emirates UAE bourses

Comments

1000 characters

UAE bourses open in red after Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

Civil service reforms: PM irked by bureaucratic indifference

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Read more stories