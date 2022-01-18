ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,684 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 18,743 Increased By 102.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,559 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,939 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Most Gulf markets gain as UAE shrugs off Abu Dhabi attack

Reuters Updated 18 Jan, 2022

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, with the United Arab Emirates market changing its course after opening in the red a day after an attack on Abu Dhabi.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the UAE on Monday in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.

The Abu Dhabi index added 0.2%, reversing early losses of 0.1%.

Dubai's main share index, which opened 0.4% lower, gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.2% rise in top lender Emirates NBD .

Budget airliner Air Arabia was flat, after falling as much as 2.1%.

UAE oil firm ADNOC said it had activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after the incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1%, holding steady at its highest in over 15 years, supported by 0.7% rise in SABIC Agri-Nutrients.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company advanced 2.5% after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit. The petroleum and commodity transporter also proposed an annual dividend of 1.5 riyals per share.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose more than $1 to a more than seven-year high on worries about the attack.

The Qatari index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.5% fall in Masraf Al Rayan.

