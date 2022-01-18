ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,680 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 18,572 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.37%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,930 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Indian shares at near 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings in focus

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched up to near three-month highs on Tuesday, as gains in banks outweighed losses in stocks of automakers, with investors awaiting earnings from heavyweight Bajaj Finance due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 18,341.40 by 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.21% to 61,439.85.

The Nifty Bank index advanced 0.5%, boosted by a 1% rise in top private lender HDFC Bank. Auto stocks dipped after seeing hefty gains in the previous session.

Nifty 50 component Bajaj Finance is due to report third-quarter results on Tuesday. The shadow lender will also consider raising funds by issuing debt. Its shares were up 1.1% in early trade.

Tech Mahindra gained as much as 1.4% after the IT services firm announced acquisitions including that of European tech firm Com Tec Co IT for 310 million euros ($353.12 million).

