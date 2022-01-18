ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.22%)
BR30 18,572 Decreased By -68.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 45,577 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,925 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

CAIRO: An air strike by coalition forces on the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed 14 people, according to initial estimates, while digging through rubble continued, residents told Reuters on Tuesday.

The alliance carried out the strikes on Yemen's Houthi-held Sanaa, following an attack by the rebels on the United Arab Emirates. The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday.

One of the air strikes on Sanaa hit the home of a former military official, killing him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other members of his family and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.

Houthi group said that a coalition strike on a residential neighbourhood in Sanaa initially left 12 dead including women and children, injured 11 and destroyed five houses, the main television news outlet run by Al Masirah TV reported.

Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have joined coalition troops fighting the Houthi movement around the central city of Marib.

air strikes airstrike Yemeni capital Sanaa

Comments

1000 characters

Coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14

Civil service reforms: PM irked by bureaucratic indifference

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Read more stories