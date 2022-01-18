ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Pakistan

Opening of STZs in KPK officially announced

Recorder Report 18 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and Pak-Austria Fachochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF IAST) hosted a ceremony to officially announce the opening of Special Technology Zones (STZ) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Umar Ayub, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gul, Chairman STZA, Aamir Hashmi and others also attended the event.

STZA was awarded the first Zone Developer License in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to PAF-IAST and the second License to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) for Pakistan Digital City in Haripur.

Both the PAF-IAST and KPITB are committed to the development of knowledge ecosystems, which will enable youth employment, opportunity creation, and economic transformation through the technology sector. The STZs will open avenues for the youth, foster new high-tech skills, and create opportunities for employment, business, entrepreneurship and international investors.

PAF-IAST has established its own Technology Park to encourage the commercialization of research and to attract foreign direct investment to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan Imran Khan STZs Pak Austria Zone Developer License

