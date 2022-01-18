Opening of STZs in KPK officially announced

PESHAWAR: Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and Pak-Austria Fachochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF IAST) hosted a ceremony to officially announce the opening of Special Technology Zones (STZ) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Umar Ayub, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gul, Chairman STZA, Aamir Hashmi and others also attended the event.

STZA was awarded the first Zone Developer License in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to PAF-IAST and the second License to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) for Pakistan Digital City in Haripur.

Both the PAF-IAST and KPITB are committed to the development of knowledge ecosystems, which will enable youth employment, opportunity creation, and economic transformation through the technology sector. The STZs will open avenues for the youth, foster new high-tech skills, and create opportunities for employment, business, entrepreneurship and international investors.

PAF-IAST has established its own Technology Park to encourage the commercialization of research and to attract foreign direct investment to Pakistan.

