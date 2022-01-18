ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Brand Khan is being damaged every day

“The Queen…” “The Queen as in the Indian film…” “No.” “Queen Maryam Nawaz who floats like a...
Anjum Ibrahim 18 Jan, 2022

“The Queen…”

“The Queen as in the Indian film…”

“No.”

“Queen Maryam Nawaz who floats like a butterfly and stings like the bee…”

“That was a song associated with the American boxer Muhammad Ali who became a Muslim and stop right there. I was referring to the real deal.”

“Hmmm, deal as in multiple concurrent deals that…”

“Shush, the Queen as in Queen Elizabeth II. And wait let me finish she dumped her son Prince Andrew because it was more important to save Brand Royal than individual family members…”

“You reckon the Brand Royal was being damaged because Prince Andrew is accused of underage…”

“Don’t say it, the sensibilities of our sensitive brethren…”

“Right, anyway in spite of the Queen being a very popular figure in the UK, a country which The Khan says he understands because he worked there, married there, his children are being brought up there…”

“Good heavens where are you going with this!”

“The Queen was worried that Brand Royal was being damaged so she threw her reportedly favourite son who is not yet convicted under the bus…”

“The Jangla bus?”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway my suggestion to The Khan is Brand Khan is being damaged every day by people he has surrounded himself with – the non-elected who suffer from an acute case of verbal diarrhea and the elected who also suffer from the same disease…”

“You are angered at the investigation report on Murree that holds the AC Murree and the traffic head in Murree responsible?”

“The damage to Brand Khan…”

“Hey he survived the incident where the parents and a 13-year girl was mistakenly killed by law enforcement officials while the other underage children were left at a petrol station…”

“What happened in Lahore during the time Nawaz was prime minister, his brother Shahbaz Sharif was chief minister and the two toned Rana sahib the Law Minister…”

“Two toned?”

“Active member of Shahbaz camp, as well as the Maryam camp.”

“Hmmm, I get it - The Khan is also citing the same excuse as cited by Nawaz Sharif when he refused to share the nature of the gift(s) given by a foreign head of government or state, or both, he kept after paying the assessed money to the toshakhana…”

“What are you saying?”

“Just that The Khan’s transformation into a Sharif…”

“Shut up! That’s blasphemy…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

