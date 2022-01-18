ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Digitization of land record system: Punjab govt to collaborate with G-B govt

Recorder Report 18 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government will collaborate with the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government for digitization of land record system and the establishment of medical college there. The Punjab government would also provide 15000 metric tons of wheat to the GB government.

This assurance was given by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with a delegation led by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khursheed, here on Monday. It was agreed to further expand the bilateral cooperation along with promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

“The people of Gilgit Baltistan are our brethren and Punjab would continue to extend every possible support to them,” the Punjab CM said.

Khalid Khursheed thanked Usman Buzdar and invited him to visit Gilgit Baltistan. The Punjab CM assured to visit GB soon.

Talking to a delegation of the National Commission for Minorities Affairs led by its chairman Chela Ram Kwelani, the CM pointed out that one billion rupees were allocated for minorities’ development fund while scholarships were also being given to non-Muslim students to continue studies from matriculation to PhD. About Rs2.5 billion were being spent on different welfare-oriented projects of minority communities in the financial year 2021-22, he added. Alongside, the two percent quota for the non-Muslim students has opened the doors of higher education to them. The Constitution of Pakistan ensures full protection to the rights of the minority communities and they enjoy equal rights in the country, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

