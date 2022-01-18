ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
Askari Bank signs MoU with NOWPDP

Press Release 18 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Askari Bank has partnered with NOWPDP (Network of Organizations Working for Persons with Disabilities in Pakistan) to increase employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals. The MoU signing is part of Askari Bank’s Diversity & Inclusion Plan which includes creating awareness for the rights of persons with disabilities.

The MoU was signed by Atif Riaz Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank and Amin Hashwani, President NOWPDP.

Bokhari said, “Through this engagement we aspire to build accessibility, improved attitudes and improve sensitization knowledge of management and staff to deal with persons with disabilities. The understanding and its outcomes will further assist the Bank to devise enhanced inclusive policies and employee benefits. This is in adherence to the State Bank of Pakistan’s guidelines in context of the framework for financial inclusion of persons with disabilities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

